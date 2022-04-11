Equip buildings with fire safety measures or face action: Varanasi CP to builders

The commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, has instructed the builders to equip all their projects (multi-storey apartments) with fire safety measures within 15 days or face action. He also instructed the builders to get the fire extinguishers repaired or install them in the buildings which lack them.

Ganesh passed these instructions during a meeting with the office-bearers of the builders’ association of the city called to have a detailed discussion on fire safety and rescue measures.

Ganesh said that builders were given 15 days to get the fire safety equipment in their projects repaired and ready.

“After a fortnight, a fire security audit will be carried out in all the multi-story apartments of the city. Action will be taken in case any building is found lacking in firefighting equipment and safety measures,” Ganesh said.

Ganesh instructed the chief fire officer to identify the projects which fail to equip their buildings with fire safety measures and equipment even after receiving provisional NOC.