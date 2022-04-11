Equip buildings with fire safety measures or face action: Varanasi CP to builders
The commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, has instructed the builders to equip all their projects (multi-storey apartments) with fire safety measures within 15 days or face action. He also instructed the builders to get the fire extinguishers repaired or install them in the buildings which lack them.
Ganesh passed these instructions during a meeting with the office-bearers of the builders’ association of the city called to have a detailed discussion on fire safety and rescue measures.
Ganesh said that builders were given 15 days to get the fire safety equipment in their projects repaired and ready.
“After a fortnight, a fire security audit will be carried out in all the multi-story apartments of the city. Action will be taken in case any building is found lacking in firefighting equipment and safety measures,” Ganesh said.
Ganesh instructed the chief fire officer to identify the projects which fail to equip their buildings with fire safety measures and equipment even after receiving provisional NOC.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
-
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
-
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
-
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
-
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
