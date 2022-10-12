Equip buses with GPS, panic buttons and CCTV cams, CS tells UPSRTC

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) management to equip buses with latest technology such as GPS, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and pink seats for women.

“There should also be a provision for live video streaming from buses, in case of an emergency. Efforts should be made to strengthen and improve public transport in the state,” he said while holding a review meeting here.

“Unfit, overloaded, ramshackle and unauthorized buses should not be allowed to operate,” Mishra told transport department officials, asking them to act against over-speeding and overloaded vehicles.

Holding another videoconference with district magistrates, the CS said 37 lakh candidates were appearing in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 15 and 16 in the state. He asked DMs to ensure there was no copying of any sort during the exam.

He said the central government had begun the ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign. In UP, the drive would begin on ‘Dhanteras’ and DMs should make prior preparations for the same, added the CS. The campaign stresses on creation of awareness about Ayurveda for holistic health in every household.

Mishra said the 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi would be transferred to eligible farmers’ bank accounts on October 17.