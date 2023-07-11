1 killed, several injured after man opens fire in Kanpur

An e-rickshaw driver allegedly died of a bullet wound when a man opened fire from his issued firearm, at Kanpur’s Patel Nagar on Monday, police said, adding seven other persons were injured in the firing and ruckus that followed.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP)-Chakeri Amar Nath Yadav said the accused, Shiv Sagar Shukla, was a security guard who had been arrested and his weapon seized

Following his death, family members of Sandip Vishwakarma, 32, reportedly manhandled an ACP-rank officer at the Kanshiram Memorial Trauma Centre where he was admitted.

Shukla was reportedly at loggerheads with his neighbour Pradeep Soni over works on a sewage pipeline in Kachchi Basti Patel Nagar.

Shukla was reportedly at loggerheads with his neighbour Pradeep Soni over works on a sewage pipeline in Kachchi Basti Patel Nagar.

Soni alleged that he had approached the Chakeri police and submitted a complaint against Shukla on July 5. On Monday noon, when the work on sewage pipeline was going on Shukla allegedly fired several shots from his licenced gun.

A bullet fatally hit Vishwakarma and also injured two workers Adnan and Mujibur Rehman. Shukla’s family members also threw stones at Soni’s residence, injuring the latter’s sister Khushboo and two others, police added.

