Medical colleges being set up in Mau and Shamli earlier known for mafia: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said medical colleges were now being established in Mau and Shamli districts, which were known for “mafia terror and migration of people” six years ago. “It is like a dream come true for people residing in both districts,” he said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, releases the rating of nursing and paramedical institutions by Quality Council of India (QCI) under ‘Mission Niramaya’, in Lucknow, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a programme organised at the CM’s official residence on Wednesday, agreements were signed for the establishment of medical colleges on PPP model in Shamli and Mau while ratings of all nursing and paramedical institutions of UP were also released under Mission Niramaya.

Eight new institutions were presented mentor certificates by the CM under the ‘Mentor-Mentee’ process adopted to improve the quality of nursing and paramedical institutions.

Adityanath said before 2017, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. “After 2017, to realise the concept of ‘one district-one medical college’ of the Prime Minister, medical colleges are being established in all districts of UP. Today, government medical colleges are operational in 45 districts and are under-construction in 16 districts,” he emphasised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said paramedical/nursing institutions were neglected by the previous governments, the state medical faculty was ailing and there was no focus on quality education. “The situation called for something like Mission Niramaya and the government provided it. Under this, 12 good institutions were identified as mentors. As a result of the ongoing reform process with the mentor-mentee policy, eight more institutes have been upgraded as mentors. This is the proof of the changing system,” said Adityanath.

Adityanath said there could be no compromise with quality in educational institutions. “Be it a medical college or hospital, nursing or paramedical college, if the quality is there, the standard is met, then its benefits must reach people without delay. And if it does not meet the standard, such institutions should be removed from the list,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said quality ranking of nursing and paramedical institutions done by Quality Control of India with accuracy and transparency inspire other institutions to do better.

“It was decided to establish medical colleges on PPP (public private partnership) model in 16 unserved districts of the state. In this sequence, private investors have been selected in Maharajganj and Sambhal in the past and construction of medical colleges is in progress at both places,” he added.

Now, an agreement has been signed between Rajiv Samajik Shiksha Sewa Sansthan in Mau district and private partner Gyan Chetna Educational Society in Shamli district, and the Uttar Pradesh government. A private medical college will be set up at each place by a private investor with an investment of about ₹250 crore, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said several programs were being conducted to improve the quality of nursing and paramedical institutions under Mission Niramaya.

“Under this, one effort is to get all the nursing and paramedical colleges (government and private) established in the state inspected by the Quality Council of India, and on the basis of this, an accreditation ranking score will be given to the institutions. The accreditation ranking has been published in the form of a booklet. UP is the first state to achieve this feat,” said the CM.

He said efforts were being made to rejuvenate the state medical faculty. “For financial transaction, there will be no need for any private institution, government institution or medical practitioner to come physically to deposit fee of the state medical faculty as an online payment gateway has been arranged for carrying out all transactions, which is being launched today,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}