EV facility to be made available at key tourist places: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underlined the state’s commitment to fostering green investments and harnessing tourism opportunities, saying that efforts were being made to exclusively introduce electric vehicles at key tourist destinations.

The CM also directed the Gorakhpur administration to develop prepare an action plan for introducing a sea plane service, with take-offs and landings from a floating jetty on the Tal (lake). (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There should be no movement of vehicles running on petrol or diesel. Private operators will be encouraged for this,” he said while inaugurating an exhibition at Gambhir Nath Auditorium here to mark World Tourism Day.

Adityanath said generators should also not be used near tourist spots and use of solar energy be promoted around these places. Extending greetings to everyone on this occasion, he said the theme of tourism day this year was ‘Tourism and Green Investment’. He said this initiative will not only enhance the overall environment, but also create a serene and uplifting atmosphere for visitors.

He highlighted the need to unlock the multitude of possibilities within tourism to infuse enthusiasm and excitement into the lives of every citizen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we look at India or Uttar Pradesh from the tourism point of view, two primary categories emerge - religious and entertainment. Both types of tourism form a vital part of the ecosystem, with one rooted in faith and the other offering entertainment and information,” he said. The CM remarked that when considering Uttar Pradesh, it’s challenging to find a place elsewhere in the world as culturally rich and spiritually significant as this state.

‘30 cr tourists visited U.P. in one year’

Adityanath said in the last one year, over 30 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh, including two crore, who visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham during Sawan. “These tourists are not just a number of people, but an ecosystem because of which people get employment,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This marked a significant increase in visitor numbers compared to previous years. He attributed this growth to the improved facilities at various sacred sites, including the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Maa Vindhyavasini Dham.

Cruise op in Ramgarh Tal soon

The CM said the cruise is going to be operated very soon in Ramgarh Tal. He also directed the administration to develop an action plan for introducing a sea plane service, with take-offs and landings from a floating jetty on the Tal (lake). This development will provide opportunities for people to celebrate birthdays and conduct auspicious ceremonies aboard the forthcoming cruise, he added.

He said additionally, historical sites like Chaurichaura, which played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle, and Dohariya, known for its fighters, were being developed as heritage tourism destinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He released a book, flagged off tourist buses from Gorakhnath temple and said that Gorakhpur could be a centre of heritage tourism.

PM Modi brought entire India into mainstream of development: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said a sentiment of development had been represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the international community in the past nine years.

With the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ mission, the PM had ignited a sense of pride and pledge in the new generation, he said during a seminar to mark the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and ninth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Ten years ago, 120 districts of India were affected by Naxal activities but Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought entire India into the mainstream of development, and all areas from Kanyakumari to Arunachal Pradesh were flowing with the tide of development, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said under the leadership of PM Modi, India shunned the sense of slavery, became self-dependant and learnt to be proud of its heritage. “A sense of respect for our religious places, holy books and culture should prevail in each citizen of the country,” he added.

‘Provide satisfactory solutions to public problems’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed administration and police officials to listen to public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure satisfactory solutions.

The CM lent an ear to 200 people at the Gorakhnath temple complex on Wednesday morning. After listening to their issues patiently, he gave necessary directions to the officials to solve them. Benefits of government welfare schemes should be provided to the needy, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath also assured that the government would provide full help for the treatment of those patients seeking financial help. Input from agency

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!