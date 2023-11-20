Every citizen has role in realising vision of ‘developed India’: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations for the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, which is scheduled to reach 57,709 gram panchayats and 2,341 urban areas of UP by January 26 and gave necessary guidelines to make it a successful event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the yatra from Khunti in Jharkhand on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (November 15).

“Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last nine and a half years have been instrumental in creating a ‘New India-Prosperous India.’ The Prime Minister envisions India achieving developed nation status by the centenary year of independence in 2047. As responsible citizens, we all have to play our role in realizing this vision,” said the CM said in a meeting with officers of various departments.

Adityanath said aligned with the vision of inclusive development, the Yatra intends to diligently extend the benefits of both Central and State government public welfare schemes to every eligible individual across the nation. “This Yatra is poised to be a significant stride towards broader outreach and the empowerment of citizens,” he added.

He emphasised that schemes like PM Awas Yojana (Rural), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Kisan, Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Yojana and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should be included under the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

The Yatra involves direct contact with common people, creating awareness among them and providing them access to sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable health services, clean drinking water, etc. It is imperative to operate in a mission mode to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes. The oath of ‘Panch Pran’ should also be administered to the citizens present in the programs organized during the Yatra, said the CM.

During the yatra, feedback should be collected from beneficiaries about various schemes. Engage with progressive farmers, acknowledging and honouring their contributions. Celebrate the achievements of gram panchayats that have attained 100% completion of schemes such as the Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and ODF Plus status, he said.

He further said routes should be selected for the Yatra. In this regard, committees have been formed under the leadership of chief secretary at the state level, the district magistrate at the district level and local bodies, and gram pradhan at the gram panchayat level.

“Proper communication with local communities is essential, and in areas where programmes are scheduled, advance notice should be provided to the regional public. Adequate publicity measures should be implemented to ensure widespread awareness of the events,” he said.

The CM said a concrete action plan should be made for the Yatra, from the gram panchayat to the government level and the public should be made aware of the success stories resulting from innovative efforts by both the central and state governments, bringing positive changes to the lives of ordinary citizens. Vehicles used during the journey should be equipped with GPS for continuous monitoring of their activities, added the CM.