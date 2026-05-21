Lucknow, Maintaining that every life is valuable, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to intensify coordinated efforts to reduce road accidents in the state.

Every life important, need coordinated efforts to reduce road accidents: Yogi Adityanath

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Chairing a road safety review meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the recent road accidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha, Agra and Aligarh districts, and issued a series of directions to the departments concerned.

"Our priority should be to save lives. Deaths in road accidents are a loss to both the state and the country," Adityanath said.

At the meeting, officials stated that road accidents in the state declined by 21 per cent and fatalities by 22 per cent between January and April 2026 compared to the corresponding period earlier.

Noting that most accidents occur to due to lack of awareness, the chief minister directed the authorities to launch special road safety campaigns in all districts.

He said accountability should be fixed at every level, from top officials to field staff, in matters related to road safety.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath directed that fortnightly review meetings on road safety be held at the government level to assess progress and identify districts and locations where accidents occur frequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath directed that fortnightly review meetings on road safety be held at the government level to assess progress and identify districts and locations where accidents occur frequently. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He asked officials to determine the causes behind accidents at such locations and prepare corrective action plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked officials to determine the causes behind accidents at such locations and prepare corrective action plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister made it clear that stunt riding, overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol would not be tolerated under any circumstances and ordered strict action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister made it clear that stunt riding, overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol would not be tolerated under any circumstances and ordered strict action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said only coordinated efforts involving the public, district administration, police, transport department and other agencies could effectively reduce accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said only coordinated efforts involving the public, district administration, police, transport department and other agencies could effectively reduce accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also directed district authorities to remove illegal vehicle stands from roadsides and ensure that vehicles are parked only at designated places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed district authorities to remove illegal vehicle stands from roadsides and ensure that vehicles are parked only at designated places. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maintaining that illegal vehicles should not be allowed to operate under any circumstances, he instructed transport department officials posted at the government level to conduct field visits and said accountability of regional transport officers and assistant regional transport officers should be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maintaining that illegal vehicles should not be allowed to operate under any circumstances, he instructed transport department officials posted at the government level to conduct field visits and said accountability of regional transport officers and assistant regional transport officers should be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

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He also directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to ensure that only fit buses operate on roads and that buses are parked only at designated depots.

The chief minister said regular health check-ups of drivers and conductors should be conducted.

Emphasising the safety of schoolchildren, Adityanath directed school managements to ensure mandatory fitness checks of vehicles and said no unfit vehicle should be allowed on roads.

"If a vehicle is repeatedly challaned, strict action, including cancellation of licence or permit, should be considered," he said.

The chief minister stressed the need for greater public awareness on road safety and directed authorities to install hoardings and use public address systems at intersections, toll plazas and busy routes to spread awareness about traffic rules.

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He appealed to people to follow all road safety norms, including wearing helmets and seat belts.

Adityanath also directed authorities to ensure regular patrolling on highways, expressways and busy roads and maintain adequate ambulance services so that accident victims receive timely medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

He said the Mukhyamantri Gram Transport Scheme should be implemented effectively to improve public transport facilities in rural areas.

The chief minister also directed the public works department to identify black spots on roads and take corrective measures within a fixed timeframe.

He asked officials to install proper signage and construct tabletop speed breakers at intersections and other required locations.

Officials of the traffic police department informed the meeting that under the Road Safety Fund, 25 four-wheeler interceptors, 62 two-wheeler interceptors and 82 speed laser guns were being provided to districts.

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They also said Uttar Pradesh was the only state where the Zero Fatality District Scheme had been implemented in all 487 critical police stations across all 75 districts.

According to officials, 573 critical corridor teams comprising sub-inspectors and constables have been formed under the scheme, which helped save 566 lives during the past four months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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