Exam centres for 2027: UP Board to debar around 100 schools over copying charges

In a major step to curb the use of unfair means in board examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is preparing to debar nearly 100 schools from being designated as examination centres for the next three years.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the complaints received regarding the involvement of school managements and examination staff are being verified. (For Representation)

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The action is being contemplated on the basis of complaints alleging that these institutions facilitated copying during the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations.

The Board is also compiling a list of teachers, including invigilators and centre superintendents, who allegedly played a role in promoting the use of unfair means.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the complaints received regarding the involvement of school managements and examination staff are being verified through the offices of the respective district inspectors of schools.

“We are preparing a list of such tainted schools and after completion of the ongoing verification process, these institutions will be debarred from serving as examination centres for three years. Roughly 100 schools are expected to face action along with nearly 250 teachers,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} He warned that stringent action would be taken against imposters and fake invigilators found during board examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He warned that stringent action would be taken against imposters and fake invigilators found during board examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, Singh said those caught impersonating candidates or working as fake invigilators could face imprisonment of up to 10 years.

He added that individuals found promoting unfair means for financial gain could also face seizure of property under the provisions of the Act. The move comes as part of the Board’s continuing efforts to strengthen examination security and maintain transparency.