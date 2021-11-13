Exams to recruit principals in govt-aided UP secondary schools soon

Preparations have begun in earnest to now undertake recruitment of principals and headmasters in more than 4,500 government-aided secondary schools spread across the state through a written examination, say officials in the know of the development.

“At present, there is a system of recruiting principals directly through interviews after short-listing the candidates vying for the posts on offer. But on the orders of the state government, the officials of Directorate of Education, Prayagraj, have prepared a proposal in this regard which will soon be sent to the government for approval,” said a senior education department official requesting anonymity.

Under the changes being made, assistant teachers will also now be able to apply for the post of principals of government-aided intermediate colleges. “Till now, assistant teachers or trained graduate teachers (TGTs) teaching in high schools could only apply for the post of headmaster in government-aided high schools while post graduate teachers (PGTs) could apply for the post of principals of government-aided intermediate colleges. But now the new proposal aims at removing this barrier against assistant teachers applying for the post of principals in government-aided intermediate colleges if they possess the requisite eligibility as specified,” he added.

The development comes close on the heels of a meeting chaired by special secretary, UP government, Jai Shankar Dubey on October 11 in Lucknow with representatives of the UP Secondary Teachers’ Association (Thakurai Group) in which the latter demanded recruitment of principals through a written examination and an opportunity to assistant teachers also to apply for the posts of principals in government-aided intermediate colleges—a fact duly noted in the confirmed minutes of the meeting dated November 2, 2021, a copy of which is with HT .

State general secretary, UP Secondary Teachers’ Association (Thakurai Group), Lalmani Dwivedi said after this meeting, the process of duly amending the UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board Rules-1998 to make the changes possible had been started by the state education directorate.

“As per the proposal, henceforth for the selection of principal and headmaster, a written examination of 300 marks (60 percent marks) out of the total 500 marks will be conducted. The remaining 200 marks will be earmarked for experience and interview,” another senior state education department official said.

“The written exam will witness aspirants being tested through objective type questions regarding their general knowledge, educational aptitude, educational administration, school environment and health etc,” he added. Principals will be selected on the basis of a merit prepared at the state level instead of the divisional level as done presently, he said.

Written examinations have started for the recruitment of principals in government-aided degree colleges of the state, but in government-aided secondary schools, selections are still being done through interviews.

