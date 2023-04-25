Good law & order driving big investment in U.P.: CM Yogi

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said due to excellent law and order situation, investment proposals worth ₹35 lakh crore had been received during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in February, adding such big investment will create around one crore jobs in the state.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting held in support of party’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow Sushma Kharkwal. (HT photo)

“At least one crore direct employment avenues would be created as good law and order is now driving big investment. Lucknow has emerged as an important node of defence corridor as defence minister Rajnath Singh ji decided that Brahmos missile would be developed in Lucknow,” Yogi said while addressing a public meeting at Buddheshwar crossing in support of party’s mayoral candidate Sushma Kharkwal.

“Projects worth over ₹1,390 crore are being implemented in the state capital under the ‘AMRUT’ scheme. We are also coming up with night safari in Kukrail so that along with smart city, the state capital could also become a top tourist destination,” the CM said.

“The change under BJP is evident. The same trader who earlier gave ‘goonda tax’ is now getting subsidy under the PM SVANidhi from which 80,000 traders are benefiting in Lucknow alone,” he said. The PM SVANidhi scheme or the PM’s Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi is a special micro credit facility for street vendors. He said more than 5,200 destitute women, above 17,300 differently abled people and 10,000 old people in Lucknow were availing annual ₹12,000 pension.

The CM said under Swachh Bharat Mission, 17,263 individual toilets had been provided in the state capital. “Two nagar panchayats have been created inside Lucknow and work on expanding limit of nagar panchayat Malihabad is on. Work has also been done to connect five city panchayats under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsh Nagar Panchayat scheme,” he said.

Yogi also credited Rajnath Singh for a new ring road in form of Kisan Path where work is going on. “Lucknow airport is being extended and developed. Earlier Lucknow was known for jams, now for web of flyovers. A new Lucknow is emerging now and all this development is possible only if you help us elect a triple engine government,” the CM said.

“In the last six years, 54 lakh poor have got a roof above their head, 2.61 crore people now have access to toilets across the state, 75 lakh people have been linked to Ujjawala scheme and on Holi and Diwali, people would now get free cooking gas cylinders. 1.55 crore people have been given free power connections. ‘Pehle bijli aati nahin thi, ab bijli jaati nahi hai (Earlier, there was hardly any power, now there is hardly a time when there is no power)’. When there is a will, change happens,” he said.