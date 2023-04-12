27K arrested in 91k cases of manufacturing, sale of illicit liquor last fiscal

Excise teams have been making ‘test purchases’ from liquor vendors to curb the instances of overpricing, department commissioner Senthil Pandian said on Tuesday.

As many as 29,701 persons have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing/sale of illicit liquor and 26.68 lakh litre of illicit liquor was seized in several enforcement drives carried out in 2022-23 alone (For representation)

The sale of liquor over the printed price has been frequently flagged by consumers across the state. The excise commissioner said the department’s aggressive monitoring has significantly improved the situation.

“In the cases of severe irregularities, vendors’ licences have also been revoked,” the official added.

Pandian said at least seven enforcement drives were carried out in the last few months. As many as 29,701 persons have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing/sale of illicit liquor and 26.68 lakh litre of illicit liquor was seized in several enforcement drives carried out in 2022-23 alone. Over 91,000 cases were booked. “Cases were registered against the accused under the excise act as well as other relevant sections of the IPC. Also, 692 vehicles used for transportation of the illegal liquor were seized,” he added.

“Apart from checking overpricing, we have ensured that only GPS-fitted vehicles are used for the monitoring of the transportation of molasses and alcohol within the state. Provision has been made to install CCTV cameras at liquor distilleries and permitted wholesale and retail shops. Vehicles carrying molasses and alcohol are being digitally locked to prevent possible theft,” he added.

The official said the headquarters in Prayagraj can be contacted through toll-free ‘14405’ and WhatsApp (94544-66019) to register complaints or share information regarding the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor.

“Along with excise, police and district administration teams, we have also sought and got cooperation from GST and transport departments when required,” he added. Separately, under special enforcement operations, 2,10,465 raids were carried out during which 27,491 cases were registered and 7.52 lakh litres of illicit liquor were seized.

