International Children’s Film Festival at CMS draws huge crowd

Excitement writ large on the faces of students and parents who had come in large numbers to watch the educational children’s cinema at the ongoing nine-day International Children’s Film Festival (ICFF-2023) at City Montessori School Kanpur Road auditorium on Tuesday.

Film fest at CMS Lucknow. (Sourced)

Popular TV and film actress Nishigandha Wad, actor Ishaan, TV and film actor Sudesh Berry and child actor Aarav Shukla were also present on the occasion and inspired children to watch good and educational children’s films.

Nishigandh Wad said that children are deeply impacted by the audio-visual method of teaching. Films with positive outlook and good human values are extremely beneficial for children and in this scenario, the Children’s International Film Festival is of great importance, she said.

RK Singh, festival-director of ICFF-2023, said that the International Children’s Film Festival is free of charge for one and all and children, youth, parents, guardians and teachers of all the schools of Lucknow are welcome and invited to see children’s films on ‘first come first serve’ basis.

On the second day of ICFF, a large number of students enjoyed the value-based educational cinema and felt deeply inspired by it. Thousands of children watched children’s educational movies such as A Gift (A pair of shoes for our teachers), Just Be Human, Little Forest, Farewell, for today, Getting out of zero score, Come Come Rain, My neighbour’s dress, A Teacher’s Lesson, Earth is home, A Story by Wind, Kya Dekhey Hum, Let’s Make Peace, Colour Pencil, Chemical Industries vs COVID-19, God’s Power House, The Sparrow, The Mom in the Moon, Colored Darkness, Anokha Pitara, Stolen Dreams, Halloween Heroes, The last break, The Monkey King, The Blind, A little someone, An Empty Nest, Montu Ki Paltan, Pull The Bear, Family Dinner and Bhasmasur etc.

CMS founder and educationist Jagdish Gandhi said that CMS’ International Children’s Film Festival is gaining popularity and recognition not only in Lucknow but throughout the country and famous film actors and intelligentsia are arriving here to grace the event.