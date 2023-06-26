On sale: 8 lakh Beetal breed goat for Bakrid in Lucknow!

The goat markets in Lucknow are abuzz with buyers looking for different breeds of goats ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) to be celebrated on Thursday.

Ashraf Hussain with his goat at Joggers Park in Lucknow. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Available at different prices, one such breed is on sale for ₹8 lakh in Joggers Park near Dubbagga market in the state capital.

This white goat is four feet in height, and it measures up to five feet when it stands on its two hind legs. The twenty-seven-month-old goat is being sold by one Ashraf Hussain. “It weighs nearly two quintals,” says Hussain from Sultanpur who has travelled all the way from his city to Lucknow to get a better deal.

Informing more about the goat, another seller in the same market Aquil Hussain said, “This is a Khasi goat of Beetal breed and is the most expensive one in the entire Joggers Park goat market.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Punjab region of Pakistan and India is home to the Beetal goat breed, which is raised for its milk and meat. It is comparable to the Malabari and Jamnapari goat breeds. It also goes by the name “Lahori goat,” and it is popular because of its huge size and good milk producing ability,” he added.

It is also known as the ‘poor man’s cow’ because of its capacity to survive on little forage and adaptation to adverse conditions,” said Ashraf. “I’m looking for a buyer as I have put a lot of savings in raising the goat,” the old man said.