Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 'Exposing lies of BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on farmer's suicide in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

'Exposing lies of BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on farmer's suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The attack by the SP leader came after a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at Biharipur village.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Naeem Ansari)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a “debt-ridden” farmer in Baghpat district. Calling the incident "heart wrenching", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the condition of farmers under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule in the state is "exposing the lies" of the government.

The attack by the SP leader came after a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at Biharipur village. The farmer, Chaudhary Anil Kumar, was found hanging from a tree in his neighbour's field, news agency PTI reported.

“The incident of suicide by a debt-ridden farmer in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh is extremely heart-wrenching! Such conditions of farmers under BJP rule are exposing all the lies of the government. After all, till when will the farmers of the state endure all this?” Yadav tweeted in Hindi, with a hashtag #Nahi_Chahiye_BJP (Don't want BJP's rule).

Also read | Ahead of UP polls, SP chief Akhilesh's Jinnah remark triggers political row

The report, quoting the farmer's relatives, said the farmer was depressed for not being able to repay his loan. The relatives of the deceased further said that he had taken a bank loan of about 7 lakh and 3 lakh from a local moneylender.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Yadav appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, well-wishers of farmers, workers of the SP and its allies to observe "Lakhimpur Kisan Smriti Diwas". "Light a 'Kisan smriti dweep' (light an earthen lamp in the memory of farmers and honour them," the leader said, in reference to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

At least eight people died in the Lakhimpur violence, including four farmers and a local journalist, after they were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle carrying the son of Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra.

On Monday, Yadav said he will not contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held next year. Yadav is an MP from Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He has never contested the assembly polls in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party uttar pradesh
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP