Eying 2024 polls, Akhilesh to start tour of LS constituencies in U.P. after Holi

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav will launch a tour of the Uttar Pradesh’s Lok Sabha constituencies after Holi and the party is likely to launch its ‘jail bharo andolan (court arrest agitation)’ against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after the state legislature’s budget session.

There are 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. However, before that the main opposition party in the state is planning to put in place the organisational structure keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind.

“After the U.P. assembly’s budget session and the festival of Holi, the party president will start his visits to Lok Sabha constituencies and their assembly segments. By that time, we are expecting the announcement of the party’s renewed organisational structure,” said the SP state spokesperson and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary. The next general elections are likely to be held by May next year as the term of the current Lok Saba is due to expire on June 16, 2024.

At the national SP convention, Akhilesh Yadav on September 29 last year had first announced that the party will launch a ‘jail bharo agitation’ against the ruling BJP. A week after the party lost the Rampur and Azamgarh seats to the BJP in the LS bypolls, the SP chief had on July 4 dissolved the national and state executives of the party (barring the positions of the national and state presidents).

All national and state units are awaiting executive bodies while all other outfits and frontal organisations, including party’s youth and women wings, are currently headless.

The party is likely to give a significant role to Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav who had merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSL-L) with the SP during the Mainpuri LS bypolls which the SP candidate Dimple Yadav won last month.

Also, several senior leaders, including some prominent dalit and backward leaders who have migrated from other parties into the SP since 2019, are also likely to get place in the national and state executives of the party. The SP is likely to reorganise the party structure keeping in mind the organisational capabilities and balanced representation of different castes and communities.

