Facelift for U.P. govt schools: Basic edu dept coaxes schools to register on Vidyanjali portal

The state’s basic education department, UP has asked all 1.32 lakh UP government primary and upper primary schools to enrol in the Vidyanjali portal. The aim is to strengthen school infrastructure through community and private sector involvement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The portal was launched by the government of India last year.

Shubha Singh, director, basic education, in her letter to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said this initiative would connect schools with varied volunteers from young professionals, retired teachers, retired government officials, retired professionals, NGOs, private sector and public sector companies, corporate institutions and many others who are willing to contribute voluntarily for the development of government schools.

“Till August 1, 2022, nearly 2.96 lakh schools in India and 42,107 are enrolled. The initiative was taken by the ministry of education, government of India across the country and UP schools should enrol in it and take benefit,” she said.

A total of 4,191 UP primary and upper primary schools out of 1.32 lakh have registered in the portal. The department is now encouraging other government schools too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her letter, Singh said, “As the Vidyanjali initiative is still not popular and considering the potential of social media platforms to connect with people, the department plans to popularise the programme through various social media platforms. Schools may post requests and seek help from people who are willing.”

BSAs were directed to give wide publicity to the Vidyanjali programme through various social media platforms and other means, to register more and more schools of their district, volunteer individuals, organizations, NGOs etc who are willing to provide services to schools.