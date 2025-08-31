Fake freedom fighter dependent certificates: Admission on 64 MBBS seats cancelled, DMs asked to file FIR

All 64 MBBS seats obtained using fake freedom fighter dependent certificates have been withdrawn from the candidates, who used the fake documents, and will be included in the next round of counselling for UP NEET 2025. During the document verification process by the district magistrates concerned, letters were sent to 10 districts (Representative image)

In addition, the directorate of medical education has asked district magistrates of the districts, from where these papers were issued, to file an FIR.

“Admission on a total 64 seats has been cancelled as their certificates were found fake. These seats will be included in the next round of counselling while DMs have been written to file FIR in connection with the fake certificates and further investigation may be done,” said Kinjal Singh, director general medical education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh.

“Since we allot seats on the basis of the certificates issued by administration of the respective districts, we have informed DMs for the FIR,” she added.

When verification of the certificates was done, it was found that candidates who do not belong to the families of freedom fighters used fake documents.

The certificates found fake were from the first round of counselling for UP NEET UG 2025, where a total of 4,442 seats were available for allocation under the state quota of the MBBS course in the state government-run medical colleges, institutions and universities of Uttar Pradesh.

Eighty-eight seats were available for allocation in the freedom fighters’ dependent sub-category in accordance with the provisions of 2% horizontal reservation. Seventy-nine of these seats were allotted through online counselling and 71 candidates completed the admission process.

During the document verification process by the district magistrates concerned, letters were sent to 10 districts – Agra, Ghazipur, Ballia, Bhadohi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr.

“According to the information received till now a total of 64 certificates have been found fake by the DMs,” the DGME said.