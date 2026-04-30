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Fake paneer haul of 16 quintals busted in UP's Aligarh; detergent, chemicals used in adulteration

Fake paneer haul of 16 quintals busted in UP's Aligarh; detergent, chemicals used in adulteration

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Aligarh , Around 16 quintals of fake paneer allegedly made using detergent powder and other harmful chemicals were seized here, prompting police and Food Safety and Drug Administration officials to launch raids and seal a manufacturing unit, officials said on Thursday.

Fake paneer haul of 16 quintals busted in UP's Aligarh; detergent, chemicals used in adulteration

The action followed the interception of a truck on Tuesday night on the outskirts of the city, in which a large quantity of fake paneer was found, they said.

The vehicle was found transporting the consignment of adulterated paneer to Amethi, police said.

Based on the driver's inputs, joint teams of police and FSDA carried out raids over the past 24 hours at Sabalpur village under Pisawa police station limits, where a unit involved in manufacturing spurious milk products was identified and sealed.

Three persons, including the premises owner Sushil Kumar, have been booked in connection with the case. Officials said raw materials and chemicals worth over 5 lakh used in making fake dairy products were seized and destroyed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fake paneer haul of 16 quintals busted in UP's Aligarh; detergent, chemicals used in adulteration
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fake paneer haul of 16 quintals busted in UP's Aligarh; detergent, chemicals used in adulteration
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