Families in Lucknow’s Wazirganj wait for structural safety clearance

Around twenty-five families evacuated from a Wazirganj residential building after a pillar developed cracks will have to wait longer to return or even enter the structure to collect their belongings, as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) awaits a structural audit report that will determine the building’s safety.

The building, SA Apartment, came under the spotlight on September 28 after a pillar developed cracks. (HT file)

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A private agency empanelled by the LDA is conducting the audit, which will assess whether the strengthening work carried out after placing jacks under the building has stabilised the structure and whether residents can safely enter it. An LDA official aware of the development said the agency was expected to submit its report by 2pm on Friday but had not submitted it by the evening.

The LDA will base its next course of action on the agency’s findings. After receiving the report, the authority will forward it to the district magistrate, who will take the final decision on whether residents can enter the building, the official said.

The development comes five days after the SA Apartment in Barood Khana developed cracks in a pillar on September 28, forcing the LDA to evacuate 25 families from the building. The incident has also put the LDA’s enforcement record under scrutiny. The authority is struggling to trace the file containing important details of the building and the officials who dealt with the case.

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{{^usCountry}} LDA records show that the building map was submitted on May 25, 2009, and sanctioned on August 12, 2009, under permit number 26520 in the name of Shahabuddin. The sanctioned plan allowed construction of a basement and three floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LDA records show that the building map was submitted on May 25, 2009, and sanctioned on August 12, 2009, under permit number 26520 in the name of Shahabuddin. The sanctioned plan allowed construction of a basement and three floors. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the building has three additional floors beyond the sanctioned plan. Earlier this week, the LDA issued a fresh notice after one issued in 2020, particularly as the building continued to remain occupied despite deviations from the sanctioned plan.