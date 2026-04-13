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Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan

Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 04:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met citizens who came to the 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow and instructed officials for the prompt resolution of their complaints, the UP government said in a statement.

Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan

During this, many complaints related to family disputes were brought, prompting the chief minister to advise everyone, "Family is the greatest asset and resolve family matters by sitting together. Believe that instead of breaking apart, the family will remain united, and not only the present but also future generations will also stay together."

Yogi Adityanath carefully listened to all complaints related to family disputes and told the complainants, "In family conflicts, taking help from police administration should be the last option. In our society, there is no asset greater than family. It is also our biggest strength."

He said it is better that family matters are resolved within the home itself. Mistakes can be made by any member of the family, but if handled with a little understanding, the family can be saved from breaking apart, he said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that no injustice is done to anyone. Those who illegally encroach on someone else's land and displace the weak must not be spared under any circumstances, he said, adding that strict legal action must be ensured against them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan
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