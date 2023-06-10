Farmer, family attempt self-immolation in Lucknow

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: A farmer, along with his family members, and a Chinhat resident reportedly attempted self-immolation in separate incidents in Lucknow on Friday.

In one of the incidents, police foiled the alleged suicide bid of the farmer, who hails from Unnao district, and his wife, children, mother and sister near the Vidhan Sabha, police officials said.

The farmer alleged that a few men had attempted to sexually assault his two daughters when they were headed to their family farm on Wednesday. The assaulters also hit one of his two daughters with an iron rod, he claimed. The family alleged that police took no action despite them registering a complaint with the Maurawan police in Unnao against the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow Central) Manisha Singh said the family was assured that appropriate action would be taken after a fair inquiry.

In another incident, one Sunil Kumar Rawat from Lucknow’s Chinhat area tried to set himself on fire near the chief minister’s Kalidas Marg residence. He alleged that police were apathetic to his complaint lodged a few days ago. He was also assured of fair inquiry into his complaint.