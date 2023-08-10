Film fest in memory of late actor Nirmal Pandey today

A film festival to honour late Bollywood actor Nirmal Pandey on his birth anniversary will be held at Bharatendy Natya Akademi here on Thursday.

Late actor Nirmal Pandey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be organised by Nirmal Pandey Smriti Nyas and in collaboration with the Department of Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication) of Shia PG College, the fourth iteration of the film festival will screen short films, documentaries and feature films, and will be open to all, organisers said.

The founder of Nirmal Pandey Smriti Nyas, Anil Dubey, was a close friend of Pandey and endeavours to honour his memory by inspiring young filmmakers to join the industry. While the first two editions were held virtually, the first physical festival was held last year in Nainital, as an ode to Pandey’s birthplace.

“We are screening around 15 films this year. I like to start with longer films as the audience’s attention span is likely to fluctuate,” said Dubey. “I want people across India to know Nirmal Bhai’s work. Pandey had featured in several well-known films and television shows in the late 90s and early 2000s, such as ‘’Bandit Queen’, ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, and ‘Daayra’ where he played a cross-dresser in 1996.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Directors and writers whose films will be screened will also be felicitated. Actors from the famous 1994 film Bandit Queen, including Seema Biswas, who played Phoolan Devi in the film, will also be honoured,” he added