FIR against SP MLA, two others over ‘PDA Pathshala’

An FIR has been registered against Raniganj SP MLA Dr RK Verma and two party members for allegedly organising an unauthorised ‘PDA Pathshala’ and spreading “false propaganda” among children at a primary school merged under a government scheme in Pratapgarh district, officials said on Saturday. The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the block education officer of Gaura, Pratapgarh. (For representation)

The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the block education officer (BEO) of Gaura, Pratapgarh, at Fatanpur police station. School’s headmaster Brijesh Singh has also been suspended, while two Shiksha Mitras have been served a show-cause notice, they added.

According to the complaint, the primary school in Narayanpur Kala-II of Gaura development block has been merged with an adjacent school, and no permission had been granted for any public programme on its premises.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the district basic education officer (BSA) ordered an inquiry, which was conducted by BEO Amit Kumar. Following the probe, headmaster Brijesh Singh was suspended, and two Shiksha Mitras were served notices seeking explanation, officials said.

Fatanpur SHO Rajendra Tripathi confirmed that the case has been registered for holding a programme without permission and for allegedly misleading schoolchildren. Further investigation is underway.