Fire breaks out at mall in UP’s Kanpur, none hurt

A fire broke out in Rave Moti mall, one of the biggest and most visited malls of Kanpur, located in Rawatpur area on Sunday noon. It took eight fire tenders four hours to control the blaze. Giving this information, Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari no one was reported to be injured in the incident.

Short circuit in a departmental store was suspected to be reason for the fire which spread to first and second floors of the mall. There was rush in the mall due to Sunday. People started running for safety as soon as thick smoke started billowing out.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Brijesh Srivastava said the fire department faced difficulties in the operations as the wind was quite strong. The smoke was thick and that did not allow the fire fighters to enter the building. However, they managed to break in and controlled the fire. Further probe into the incident was under way, he added.