Fire tragedy in Lucknow’s Aliganj: Aligarh tour cut short, CM Yogi rushes back to Lko, calls off official events

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cancelled all his official engagements scheduled for Tuesday following the deadly fire incident in Lucknow. He was slated to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 143 development projects worth ₹548 crore in Hathras and later chair a review meeting on development works and law and order in Agra.

CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the spot where the fire incident took place on the commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

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Soon after cancelling his scheduled engagements, the CM returned to Lucknow to oversee the government’s response. Upon reaching the state capital, he went straight to the fire site in Aliganj, where he inspected the burnt building and reviewed the situation from the roof of an adjacent structure.

He sought detailed information from administrative and government officials and directed them to take strict action against those found responsible. Expressing grief over the deaths of children in the fire, Adityanath announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

From the incident site, the CM proceeded to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where he met the injured children undergoing treatment. He enquired about their condition and directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care.

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{{^usCountry}} Prof Sonia Nityanand, vice-chancellor of KGMU, briefed him on the treatment being provided to the injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prof Sonia Nityanand, vice-chancellor of KGMU, briefed him on the treatment being provided to the injured. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM also met the families of those who lost their lives and conveyed his condolences. Assuring them of government support, he said that while no one can bring back the lives lost in the tragedy, those responsible would not be spared.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh, Adityanath announced that he was cutting short his visit because of the incident.

“I wished to stay overnight in Aligarh but an unfortunate incident occurred in Lucknow today, claiming the lives of students at a coaching centre building. Thus, I am immediately leaving for Lucknow,” he said.

“I condole the deaths in this incident and extend my sorrow over the tragedy. We stand with the affected families. The DGP UP and additional secretary (home) have been asked to submit a report on the incident. We will ensure punishment for those guilty,” the CM said, adding that he would visit Aligarh again at a later date.

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