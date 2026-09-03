Firecracker factory owner’s son held after encounter in Kaushambi

Police on Thursday arrested 18-year-old Adil, son of Naushad, owner of the illegal firecracker factory in Kaushambi where 14 people, including nine children, were killed in a powerful explosion on August 31. Adil suffered bullet injuries in both legs during an alleged encounter and was admitted to a medical college, police said.

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The arrest came two days after police apprehended Naushad, 50, following an encounter in which he was also injured in the leg.

DSP (Chayal) Shivank Singh said a joint team of Pipri police and the special operations group (SOG) intercepted Adil, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest, near the Kamalpur Barethi canal bridge early Thursday.

Police said Adil allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape after being surrounded. In retaliatory firing, he was injured in both legs. A .315-bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge and two spent cartridges were allegedly recovered from him.

According to police, Adil admitted during preliminary questioning to manufacturing and storing illegal firecrackers and explosive material with family members and associates for financial gain. He will be produced before a court after treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The August 31 blast case was registered at Pipri police station under Sections 105 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Explosives Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The August 31 blast case was registered at Pipri police station under Sections 105 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Explosives Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Attempt to murder case gainst Naushad

Meanwhile, police registered another FIR against Naushad for allegedly opening fire at a police team during Tuesday’s encounter.

Charwa SHO Vinay Kumar Singh lodged the case, alleging that a bullet fired by Naushad narrowly missed him when police attempted to arrest him near Kazipur turn on the Syed Sarawan-Terahmil road. An attempt to murder case has been added to cases already registered against him.

Crackdown on family, illegal units

Police also raided a warehouse near Bharwari in Muratganj, located in a house owned by Naushad’s wife Kahkasha Bano, and allegedly seized a large quantity of illegally stored firecrackers. The stock was destroyed and the building demolished.

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An FIR was registered against Naushad, Kahkasha Bano and Adil. Kahkasha, who also carries a ₹25,000 reward, remains absconding.

Illegal firecrackers seized in Sirathu

In a separate raid at Deviganj in Sirathu, Kadadham police seized around 1.5 quintals of firecrackers and 62 kg of explosive material.

Police arrested Roshan Ansari, who allegedly told investigators that he had rented his house to Lal Mohammad and that they, along with Mohammad’s son Firdous Alam alias Sonu, were involved in making and selling firecrackers.

Police also raided Brijesh Gautam’s house, where firecrackers were allegedly concealed after the Chilla Shahbaji blast. Further investigation is underway, police said.