Firozabad, Mathura beat others in drive against communicable diseases

In a drive focused on cleanliness and spreading awareness about communicable diseases and its prevention, Firozabad and Mathura districts grabbed the top ranks. Mirzapur ranked last in the tally made on the basis of district wise performance while Lucknow was on fourth position with Ambedkar Nagar.

Drive is focussed on cleanliness and spreading awareness on communicable diseases. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was found that only 22% of the bushes/shrubs were cleared in Mirzapur district while just 31% of the swine herders were sensitized in Bhadohi as part of the month-long interdepartmental campaign against communicable diseases conducted in April month. The score was given on different points including door-to-door campaign, removal of bushes, cleaning of drains (in villages), public awareness on different diseases.

Mau, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya and Amethi were on sixth position.

Apart from health department, the other departments that participated in the campaign were panchayatiraj department, agriculture, animal husbandry, Swachh Bharat Mission, and ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme).

“Districts magistrates of the districts getting poor score have been informed to get the work completed. This is necessary to ensure that cases of communicable diseases remain under control,” said a senior official in the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The drive conducted in April will help reduce number of people falling sick with communicable diseases in the coming month. Such diseases spread from one person to another or from an animal to a person, or from a surface or a food,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON