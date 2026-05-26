The police on Monday registered FIRs against two private hospitals after a medical inquiry found both guilty of negligence in the treatment of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable’s mother, whose arm had to be amputated following delayed and deficient care, said Kanpur commissioner of police (CP) Raghubir Lal.

The ITBP jawans came in support of their colleague after his mother’s arm was amputated. (FILE PHOTO)

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Lal also confirmed he had written to the ITBP director general (DG) seeking action against personnel, including a commandant, who arrived at the Kanpur police commissionerate on May 23 and took up what police described as an “intimidatory formation” outside his office. Lal said ITBP jawans standing in formation on the premises amounted to indiscipline and “sent a wrong message.” The personnel were moved after police objected, he claimed.

The FIRs were lodged against Krishna Hospital in Tatmil and Paras Hospital on Bithoor Road under Sections 125(b) and 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The first inquiry had returned an inconclusive finding. A second panel, comprising senior doctors, an ITBP representative and a trainee IPS officer, inspected both facilities, recorded doctors’ statements and concluded that specialist advice was not sought in time and that treatment delays made amputation unavoidable.

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{{^usCountry}} The patient, 56-year-old Nirmala Devi, is the mother of constable Vikas Singh, posted with the 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur. Singh had been taking her by ambulance to an ITBP-empanelled hospital on May 13 when heavy traffic forced him to pull into Krishna Hospital at Tatmil crossing. He alleges that a wrongly administered injection caused her arm to blacken and swell. She was transferred the following day to Paras Hospital, where doctors fought the infection for several days before amputating the arm on May 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The patient, 56-year-old Nirmala Devi, is the mother of constable Vikas Singh, posted with the 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur. Singh had been taking her by ambulance to an ITBP-empanelled hospital on May 13 when heavy traffic forced him to pull into Krishna Hospital at Tatmil crossing. He alleges that a wrongly administered injection caused her arm to blacken and swell. She was transferred the following day to Paras Hospital, where doctors fought the infection for several days before amputating the arm on May 17. {{/usCountry}}

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What brought the case into public view was not the amputation alone but what followed. Singh spent nearly three days walking between police outposts, stations and the commissioner’s office with his mother’s amputated arm, demanding action. No response came until the commissioner of police intervened personally and ordered a fresh inquiry.

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The panel noted that Nirmala Devi had underlying cardiac complications and that clotting had cut off circulation to the arm — but found that timely specialist consultation could have altered the outcome.

Lal was at pains to separate the dispute over the jawans’ conduct from the investigation itself. There was, he said, no difference of opinion between police and the ITBP, and the inquiry had proceeded in coordination with the force throughout.