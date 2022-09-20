First-of-its-kind medical conference for armed forces personnel begins

Around 100 delegates of the armed forces posted across the country are attending AAPOORTI-2022, a medical conference on ‘advances in medical supply chain and logistics’, being held in Lucknow. To continue till Wednesday, the conference being conducted in a hybrid format is seeing participation of personnel involved in policy and decision-making roles in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The focus of this ‘first-of-its-kind’ medical conference is to discuss issues concerning the medical supply chain. The event was virtually inaugurated by Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General, AFMS. In his address, he stressed the importance of modern medicine in sustainable and robust supply chains.

Guest speaker Commodore BK Munjal, Defence Advisor to Government e-Marketplace (GeM), spoke of the challenges faced in the procurement of medical supplies on the electronic marketplace.

Brigadier Rakesh Datta, the commandant of the Armed Forces Medical Stores Depots in Lucknow (AFMSD), in his address said the sharing of best practices and experiences by different organisations involved in procurement, warehousing, automation and supply process is essential to ensure growth in supply chain management. HTC

