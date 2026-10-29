Fitness, insurance or scrapping: Mushrooming e-rickshaws in Lucknow face first formal action

After years of regulatory hurdles and repeated attempts to rein in the city’s growing e-rickshaw fleet, the transport department began formal action against vehicles flouting mandatory norms, issuing notices to around 70 dealers and owners linked to 171 e-rickshaws on Wednesday. In its first concrete move to curb illegal operations, the department initiated proceedings that could eventually lead to suspension of registration and scrapping of non-compliant vehicles, with nearly 40,000 e-rickshaws under scrutiny following the Allahabad high court’s intervention.

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Nearly 40,000 vehicles face scrutiny

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The transport department had identified nearly 40,000 e-rickshaws that could face suspension of registration and eventual scrapping for failing to meet mandatory fitness and insurance requirements. Officials said the notices cover dealers and owners holding varying numbers of vehicles, ranging from one to around five.

ARTO (administration), Lucknow, Pradeep Kumar Singh, said enforcement against e-rickshaws violating rules was continuing. “Enforcement against illegally operating e-rickshaws is continuing. As part of the latest action, notices have been issued to around 70 dealers and owners linked to 171 vehicles. Further action will follow the prescribed procedure,” he said.

Six-month compliance window proposed

Under the proposed mechanism, owners of e-rickshaws without valid fitness certificates or insurance would have six months to rectify deficiencies. Vehicles remaining non-compliant could face suspension of registration, followed by deregistration and scrapping, subject to legal procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said action could be initiated under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which allows suspension of vehicle registration under specified circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said action could be initiated under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which allows suspension of vehicle registration under specified circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 70% owners lacked fitness certificates

In an affidavit submitted before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in 2025, the transport department acknowledged that more than 70% of e-rickshaw and e-auto owners had not obtained mandatory fitness certificates.

Tracing owners has also proved difficult. Officials said several had registered vehicles using local addresses supported by rent agreements but later vacated the premises.

Earlier measures failed to sustain

In 2024, Lucknow police divided the city into 16 zones and allotted designated operating areas to 23,761 e-rickshaws through a lottery-based colour-coding system. However, an HT reality check in September 2024 found that drivers continued operating outside their allotted zones, with many unaware of the QR-code mechanism.

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The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s proposal to establish 45 designated stands for autos and e-rickshaws also failed to provide a sustained solution. After the high court struck down earlier restrictions on ownership numbers and registrations in 2025, the department is focusing on enforcing existing fitness, insurance and registration norms.

HC warned govt against remaining in ‘slumber’

On August 21, 2026, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over the unchecked rise in e-rickshaws, observing that it could not remain in a “state of slumber”. During a hearing on a PIL filed by Suraj Singh Visen, a division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai was informed that around 80,000 e-rickshaws were operating in Lucknow.

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