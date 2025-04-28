Five die as mud mound collapses in U.P.’s Kaushambi, CM announces ex gratia

Five women died and four others were injured after a mud mound collapsed while they were digging soil to apply it on their huts in Tikardih village under Kokhraj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday, police said. The wailing kin of those killed in Kaushambi mud mound collapse. (Agency)

Lalita, 28, Sunita, 30, Uma, 18, Kachrahi, 60, and Khushi, 20, died on the spot, they added. The injured, including Maina Devi, 45, Sapna Devi, 16, Aakrosh, 35, and Lakshmi Devi, 35, were initially rushed to a community health centre in Manjhanpur and later referred to Kaushambi medical college, the police said.

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite the relief and rescue operations besides ensuring proper treatment to the injured. He wished the injured speedy recovery and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Kaushambi DM Madhusudan Hulgi and SP Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and expedited the rescue operation. The DM also met the kin of the victims and assured them all help. SDM, Sirathu, Yogesh Gaur reached the village and assured the victims that they will be given all assistance from the government as soon as possible.

“The mound was already weakened and had visible cracks. While digging, a large portion of the mound suddenly caved in, burying everyone underneath,” said station house officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya.