Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five die as mud mound collapses in U.P.’s Kaushambi, CM announces ex gratia

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 28, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased

Five women died and four others were injured after a mud mound collapsed while they were digging soil to apply it on their huts in Tikardih village under Kokhraj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday, police said.

The wailing kin of those killed in Kaushambi mud mound collapse. (Agency)
The wailing kin of those killed in Kaushambi mud mound collapse. (Agency)

Lalita, 28, Sunita, 30, Uma, 18, Kachrahi, 60, and Khushi, 20, died on the spot, they added. The injured, including Maina Devi, 45, Sapna Devi, 16, Aakrosh, 35, and Lakshmi Devi, 35, were initially rushed to a community health centre in Manjhanpur and later referred to Kaushambi medical college, the police said.

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite the relief and rescue operations besides ensuring proper treatment to the injured. He wished the injured speedy recovery and announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Kaushambi DM Madhusudan Hulgi and SP Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and expedited the rescue operation. The DM also met the kin of the victims and assured them all help. SDM, Sirathu, Yogesh Gaur reached the village and assured the victims that they will be given all assistance from the government as soon as possible.

“The mound was already weakened and had visible cracks. While digging, a large portion of the mound suddenly caved in, burying everyone underneath,” said station house officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya.

Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers rushed to the site and initially attempted to rescue the victims. Later, a JCB machine was brought in to speed up the rescue work. (With agency inputs)

News / Cities / Lucknow / Five die as mud mound collapses in U.P.’s Kaushambi, CM announces ex gratia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On