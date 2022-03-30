Five killed in Firozabad road mishap
Five persons were killed and one was seriously injured when a container lost balance and fell over a stationary loader at a mechanic shop on highway in Firozabad on Tuesday night, police said.
Firozabad superintendent of police (SP) rural Akhilesh Narain said the incident took place at about 2 am when the loader having five travellers was getting a flat tyre repaired at a shop near village Baghgai within Tundla area of Firozabad.
“The driver of the container lost balance following which the heavy vehicle jumped onto the service road and toppled over the stationary loader leaving, four, including the man doing repair, dead on the spot,” said the SP rural.
The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the injured were shifted to a local hospital from where they were referred to Agra. One of the two injured succumbed to injuries later, he said.
Three deceased have been identified as Rahul Singh, Ram Bahadur alias Chotu and Wali Mohammad while process for identification of others was on.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics