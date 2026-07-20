Fix accountability, take strict action in cases of paper leaks: Mayawati to govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded that accountability must be fixed followed by strict legal punishment in cases of paper leaks/malpractices in exams. The government must adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting youths and resolve the situation properly, she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

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“Action should be taken against those holding high positions related to exam systems so that the foundation of the country’s progress can be saved from such uncertainty and darkness,” she said.

“If immediate necessary attention is given to these matters, then the youth generation in particular won’t be compelled to join actions like the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar,” Mayawati added.

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, “As the monsoon session of Parliament begins today, there is a situation of intense confrontation over various burning issues from the House to the streets and up to Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which, in view of the country’s dire political, economic, and social conditions, must certainly be averted with better wisdom.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Millions of families across all sections of society are continuously facing uncertainty of cancellation due to paper leaks/malpractices in the highly important and special all-India exams for medical and other fields, along with job-related exams. This is causing distress to the youth and unemployed who are increasingly and severely troubled,” Mayawati claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Millions of families across all sections of society are continuously facing uncertainty of cancellation due to paper leaks/malpractices in the highly important and special all-India exams for medical and other fields, along with job-related exams. This is causing distress to the youth and unemployed who are increasingly and severely troubled,” Mayawati claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is evident from their anger and agitations being expressed at various places in numerous ways, and it is such an extremely serious matter connected to the nation’s and people’s welfare that governments must take immediate and strict steps to bring it fully under control,” she demanded.

“The governments must maintain strict and corruption-free oversight on coaching institutes but along with improving the entire government education system from primary to higher levels, they must also make an honest effort to fulfil their crucial responsibility of advancing students,” the BSP chief said.

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In any case, it is well known that educating the nation and society is an ongoing process. For it, governments must not only make budget provisions but also hold the right mindset to enhance its quality to the very best. Only then, with the support of the youth’s bright future, can the future of families, society, the state, and the nation truly flourish,” she said.

Therefore, in UP and the country as well, if development’s core foundation is an educated, secure, welfare-oriented and civilised India in accordance with the objectives of the Constitution and the vision of Dr Ambedkar, it will be better, the BSP chief added.