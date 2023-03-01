Flesh trade racket busted at Lucknow hotel, 12 arrested

LUCKNOW The police busted a flesh trade racket operating from a hotel at Naka Hindola for a long time and arrested 12 people, including seven women and five men, said officials.

Mobile phones, ₹ 7,000, a register, along with other objectionable material were seized from the hotel. (Pic for representation)

After a tip-off by an informer, a 19-member team of Naka Hindola and Qaiserbagh police conducted a raid at the hotel around 11:30pm on Tuesday. The arrests were made and the hotel was sealed, said Brijesh Dwivedi, SHO, Naka Hindola police station.

The male accused, majority of whom were from Gonda district, were identified as Anand Tiwari, 20, Brajesh Shukla, Nand Kumar Dubey, 21, Sariful Kumar, 24 and Vikas Tiwari, 19. The seven women were aged between 20 and 56, he added.

Mobile phones, ₹7,000, a register, along with other objectionable material were seized from the hotel. The accused were also booked under 370K (2) (physical exploitation or any form of sexual exploitation, slavery) under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, at Naka Hindola police station and will be presented before the court, said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central), Lucknow.

