Floating bathing kund to come up on Saryu in Ayodhya

Devotees coming to Ayodhya for a holy dip in the river Saryu will have an altogether different experience as a grand floating bathing kund having capacity to accommodate 300 devotees will come there. The project will be executed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) The kund will be a structure that floats on water. It will be made using light and durable materials like pontoons, fibre-reinforced plastic or steel frames.

After the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the temple town has witnessed an upsurge in devotee footfall. The modern kund will come handy especially during religious congregations when devotees turn up in Ayodhya in large numbers.

According to the ADA, the floating bathing kund will be equipped with safety barriers, railings, changing rooms, benches, solar lighting, an emergency support boat, shopping facilities, and other modern amenities.

This will not only be important from a religious point of view, but will also play an important role in promoting tourism, said the ADA. Vice-chairman, ADA, Ashwini Pandey said the structural design of the bathing kund has already been prepared and the tender process will begin soon.

The structure will stay stable on the water and adjust itself according to the river’s rising and falling water levels. It is part of the state government’s several ongoing projects in Ayodhya.