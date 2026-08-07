Flour mills: Adulteration scare triggers major FSDA crackdown in Lko

Acting on reports that wheat flour is likely being adulterated with soapstone (shailkhadi), rice powder and other substances, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has carried out a major enforcement drive against flour manufacturing units in Lucknow.

FSDA officials at a flour Lucknow flour mill recently (HT Photo)

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The three-day special campaign uncovered serious lapses in hygiene, storage and packaging practices, leading to the seizure of 5.5 tonnes of maida, destruction of 950 kg of insect-infested suji, and collection of 10 food samples for laboratory analysis.

The special operation was conducted from August 4 to August 6 after media reports and information gathered during previous enforcement drives suggested that adulteration of wheat flour with soapstone and rice powder was taking place in some parts of the state.

Although officials have not yet confirmed any case of adulteration in Lucknow, they said the inspections were aimed at verifying the quality of flour sold to consumers and ensuring compliance with food safety standards.