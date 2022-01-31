For oppn, development meant family progress: Nadda

Agra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda alleged on Sunday that ‘development’ for opposition parties meant development of their family members while the BJP regime led by Yogi Adityanath worked for all sections of society in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was the party which delivered what it promised, claimed Nadda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda first reached Shikohabad area of Firozabad district and walked for about a kilometre to campaign for the party candidate. Party supporters and candidates for assembly seats of Firozabad flanked the party president. Nadda later reached Hathras and campaigned for BJP candidate Anjula Singh Mahour.

“The BJP has been only party which delivered what it promised since the days of the Jan Sangh. We have ensured development for all but for the opposition, development meant development of family members,” said Nadda who blamed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for praising Jinnah who divided the nation.

“The Samajwadi Party leader is promising free electricity but the masses are aware that there was no power supply when he was chief minister. Such false promises are not going to work,” said Nadda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yogi Adityanath ended lawlessness in the state and criminals either fled or were jailed. Half of the candidates of opposition parties are on bail and the other half in jail,” he said.

Nadda also cited the welfare schemes implemented by the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister Smriti Irani was in Agra to campaign for party candidates from Agra North and Agra South assembly constituencies.

“The BJP is winning the state assembly election yet again and will return to power. The masses are convinced that the BJP is the party which can carry out development and has fulfilled promises it made, including that of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” claimed Smriti Irani and added that the BJP regime in UP ensured that criminals left the state and those who had moved away after being threatened were returning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was BJP workers who were out in the field to help the masses during the pandemic while SP leader Akhilesh Yadav even mocked the vaccine that saved many lives in the nation,” alleged Irani.