Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Foresters rescue injured sarus crane in Lucknow

Foresters rescue injured sarus crane in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:55 PM IST

The sarus crane has been sent to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment. Once the young bird is treated and healed, it will be released into the wild.

The injured sarus crane. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh was notified of an injured sarus crane that was unable to fly, near a Nagar Nigam park in the city. On being notified, he directed the forester concerned Ramdhiraj Yadav to go to the spot with his team to rescue the crane.

The team then transferred the bird to the care of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment. Once the young bird is treated and healed, it will be released into the wild. But for now it will remain in the custody of the Lucknow zoo.

The sarus crane is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and is the highest-flying bird in the world. In India, this species hails from UP and thrives in specific areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP