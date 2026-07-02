Former Sambhal municipal EO held over 101-crore land fraud

Former executive officer (EO) of the Sambhal Municipal Council, Rajkumar Gupta, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged role in facilitating the encroachment and fraudulent mutation of gram sabha land worth nearly ₹101 crore, police said.

Police said the fraud dates back to 2008, when the deputy director of consolidation allegedly approved the mutation of the land in the name of a fictitious person on the basis of forged lease (patta) documents. (For representation)

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Gupta, who is currently posted as assistant municipal commissioner in the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation, was arrested from Shahjahanpur and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and circle officer (CO) Kuldeep Kumar said at a press conference.

According to police, the case relates to nearly 38 bighas of gram sabha land along Moradabad Road in Takht Gosai village under the Hayatnagar police station area. The disputed land comprises Gata numbers 206, 207, 238, 242/378 and 279.

The probe gathered pace after the district magistrate and senior police officials jointly inspected the site. A fresh survey and scrutiny of revenue records allegedly revealed that the government land had been fraudulently mutated and encroached upon.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the fraud dates back to 2008, when the deputy director of consolidation allegedly approved the mutation of the land in the name of a fictitious person on the basis of forged lease (patta) documents. Investigators said the municipality had neither ownership nor legal authority over the land, yet the mutation was approved. The municipal body had challenged the order before the high court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the fraud dates back to 2008, when the deputy director of consolidation allegedly approved the mutation of the land in the name of a fictitious person on the basis of forged lease (patta) documents. Investigators said the municipality had neither ownership nor legal authority over the land, yet the mutation was approved. The municipal body had challenged the order before the high court. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, despite the pending litigation, Gupta, then executive officer, played an active role in facilitating the fraudulent mutation to confer illegal financial benefits, resulting in a loss of government property valued at nearly ₹101 crore.

SP Bishnoi said the investigation has widened to include around 30 other suspects, who are being questioned. Legal action will be taken against anyone found involved on the basis of evidence, he said.

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Officials said more than half of the encroached land has already been reclaimed, while efforts are underway to recover the remaining area. Police have also sought Gupta’s custodial remand for further interrogation. The municipal chairman linked to the case is also being questioned.

Apart from the land scam, police have registered a separate case under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code, alleging criminal breach of trust. Investigators said they have so far found evidence of the alleged embezzlement of ₹42 lakh and are probing other financial irregularities that may have occurred during Gupta’s tenure.

The investigation has also thrown up allegations that the chairman facilitated the illegal disposal of government land. Police claimed that proceedings in certain cases before various courts, including the high court, were allegedly allowed to be “not pressed”, paving the way for the misuse of public property. These allegations are under investigation.

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Meanwhile, police are also questioning Kausar Ahmad, a former municipal chairman during the Samajwadi Party government and considered a close aide of jailed senior SP leader Azam Khan, in connection with the alleged embezzlement. SP Bishnoi said Ahmad was questioned on Wednesday and summoned again on Thursday as investigators continue to examine the financial and administrative aspects of the case.

Police said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.