Former SP MLA held for ‘harassing’ wife, in-laws in U.P. capital

The PGI police on Monday arrested former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Brajesh Kumar Prajapati for allegedly creating a ruckus at his in-laws’ house on Friday (August 18) night.

Former SP MLA Brajesh Kumar Prajapati in police custody in Lucknow on August 21. (Sourced)

Prajapati, who represented Tindwari seat of Banda district in the U.P. Assembly from 2017 to 2022, was booked under various sections in connection with the incident on the complaint of his wife on Sunday (August 20).

“The ex-MLA, a resident of Vrindavan Yojana, was booked under sections 498a (harassing women), 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of his wife Shalini Prajapati,” said Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh, SHO, PGI police station.

Prajapati allegedly created a ruckus at his in-laws’ place in Telibagh where his wife resides. In her complaint, Shalini Prajapati said she was at home with her children and her parents when at around midnight, her husband allegedly hurled abuse, threatened to kill her and banged on the gate several times.

He also allegedly tried to kill his wife and her family by hitting them with a car. Prajapati was detained on Friday.

