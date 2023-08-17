Former UP minister’s wife robbed of jewellery at knifepoint

LUCKNOW Former UP minister Shankhlal Majhi’s wife was allegedly robbed of her jewellery by two assailants while she was offering prayers at a temple near her residence at Gomti Nagar extension on Thursday afternoon, said police.

The victim was offering prayers at a temple near her residence when the incident took place. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A masked man entered the temple and threatened her while another man came from behind and looted her jewellery at knifepoint, after which the duo fled, said Anjani Devi, the victim.

SK Awasthi, SHO, Gomti Nagar Extension said investigation was underway after an FIR was registered against the duo under Section 390 of the IPC.

“The CCTV footage of the spot was scrutinised. A young man, without a mask, was purportedly found walking near the intersection close to the temple. His appearance matched with a man described by Anjani Devi. The police are searching for the robbers,” he added.

“I left the house around 12 noon and went to the temple. When I started offering prayers, a masked man came and threatened me. Another masked man came from behind and looted my mangal sutra, ring and earrings at knifepoint. He also threatened to slit my throat if I shouted for help,” said Anjani Devi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON