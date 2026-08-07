Formulate integrated youth policy to reflect changing aspirations: Yogi directs officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the preparation of an integrated youth policy for the holistic development of the state’s young people in line with their changing expectations, aspirations and future needs.

CM Yogi Adityanath says skill development based on modern technologies should be given priority to prepare youth for future requirements. (FILE PHOTO)

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Chairing a review meeting on Thursday, he said, “The possibility of constituting an independent state youth commission with the participation of experts should also be explored to ensure continuous monitoring, evaluation, and timely recommendations regarding programs related to the overall development of youth. The Commission should regularly review youth-related programmes, provide necessary suggestions, and assist in making policies and programs more effective in accordance with changing needs.”

The chief minister further directed, “Before preparing the Youth Policy, the expectations, aspirations and needs of youth in the 16-35 age group across the state should be understood.”

“The policy formulation process should ensure the participation of students, sportspersons, research scholars, start-up entrepreneurs, young professionals and youth from different sections of society. Suggestions should also be invited through the public domain so that the policy is prepared in accordance with the actual needs of youth and future challenges,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “Special emphasis should be placed on the effective implementation of all schemes being run for youth in the state. Better coordination among various departments should be established to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every eligible young person in a timely and transparent manner. The Youth Policy should be designed to comprehensively cover all important aspects of youth development, including education and skill development, entrepreneurship, employment and innovation, digital empowerment, health, sports, leadership development, and culture and heritage,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Special emphasis should be placed on the effective implementation of all schemes being run for youth in the state. Better coordination among various departments should be established to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every eligible young person in a timely and transparent manner. The Youth Policy should be designed to comprehensively cover all important aspects of youth development, including education and skill development, entrepreneurship, employment and innovation, digital empowerment, health, sports, leadership development, and culture and heritage,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said skill development based on modern technologies should be given priority to prepare youth for future requirements. Training should be promoted in artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, drones, semiconductors and other emerging sectors, he said, adding that a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation should be developed in every district.

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He added, “Through Youth Incubation Centres, start-up promotion, employment generation, and an integrated digital platform for youth, services such as career guidance, scholarships, job matching and other facilities should be made available at a single location.”

The chief minister directed that work on establishing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zone should begin at the earliest. He also said that the implementation of the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme should be made even more effective. The scheme has produced positive results. While exploring the possibility of expanding it to every university and college campus, the participation of young IAS and IPS officers, along with other experts, should be ensured.

“Sports activities are an effective means of keeping young people away from social evils such as substance abuse. Work should be expedited towards developing a playground in every Gram Panchayat, a mini sports complex in every development block, a Center of Excellence for Sports in every district, and a High Performance Centre in every division,” he added.

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He said that his earlier initiative of constructing indoor stadiums through MLA Local Area Development Funds has yielded highly positive results. He also directed that modern libraries, study centres and reading spaces for youth should be expanded so that a better environment is available for competitive examination preparation and academic study.