Foundation Day: RMLIMS to get 1000 bed hospital soon

The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will soon have a new 800 to 1000 bed hospital.

“This would help meet the increasing load of emergency/trauma patients,” said Dr Soniya Nityanand, RMLIMS director on the eve of the institute’s foundation day.

The development, she said, will also help meet National Medical Council norms. It would also help expand the renal transplant program and accommodate beds of newly created departments besides helping in expansion of some existing departments,” she said at a press conference on Thursday.

She said increase in MBBs seats (150 to 200) has helped the institute get approval for funds from Centre of ₹60 crores. “Of this, we have proposed an indoor sports complex for our students and staff and we have also received sanction of ₹25.2 crore, of which we have proposed an auditorium complex,” she said.

“In the past one-year National Medical Council (NMC) granted 66 new post graduate seats, which perhaps is one of the highest number of seats allocated to an institute in the state in a very short time. In addition, 6 new DNB seats have also been granted. A college of nursing has been established and permission has been granted to commence B.Sc. Nursing course with 40 seats. I am happy to report that the first batch has already joined in January this year,” she said.

The RMLIMS has started 13 post-doctoral certificate courses and fellowships and has introduced new specialised services in Pediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology, Pediatrics Orthopedics, Pediatrics Ophthalmology, Head and Neck cancer, Clinical Hematology, Rheumatology, Children with hearing impairment, Breast Clinic, Stoma Care Clinic, Ano-rectal Clinic and Andrology clinic, she said.