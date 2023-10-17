Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four dead, five injured after blast in soap factory in Meerut

ByS Raju
Oct 17, 2023 02:05 PM IST

The district magistrate said that the blast might have occurred due to some fault in chemical mixing and forensic experts are ascertaining the reason behind the blast

At least four persons died, five others injured, and a few houses were damaged after an explosion in a soap factory at Lohia Nagar locality in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Tuesday morning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

District magistrate (DM) Deepak Meena and other officials rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue work. He confirmed that four persons died after they trapped in the debris of the collapsed factory and five others sustained injuries who have been admitted in a hospital.

He said, “The deceased persons might be labourers as they have not been identified yet”.

The DM said that the blast might have occurred due to some fault in chemical mixing and forensic experts are ascertaining the reason behind the blast.

The rescue teams of the district administration and police are at work and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are expected to join them soon.

Local residents claimed that the blast was so strong that a few houses adjacent to the factory got damaged and the windowpanes of a school also got damaged.

The DM has ordered an investigation into the incident.

