Four fake U.P. universities on UGC’s list of 21 across India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued a list of 21 fake, self-styled, unrecognised universities/ institutions across India, including four in Uttar Pradesh, that are functioning against the UGC Act and are not empowered to confer any degree. The list was issued by Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC, to caution students from taking admission in these fake institutions.

The four fake universities in Uttar Pradesh are Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Aligarh and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Lucknow.

Delhi has maximum of eight fake universities, Odisha and West Bengal have two each, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh have one each. In 2020, the UGC had declared a list of 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions in the country, terming them fake with eight of them operating from U.P.

Eight fake universities of Delhi include All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Additional chief secretary, higher education, Uttar Pradesh, Monika Garg said every year the UGC releases the list of fake universities and the state government takes necessary action against them.