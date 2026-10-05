Four killed in three separate accidents in state capital

Four people were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in the state capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Mangled remains of the car after the accident in Kakori area of Lucknow. (Sourced)

In the first incident, two persons, including the mother of a Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector, were killed after a car carrying four people crashed near the Chakouli underpass in Kakori Sunday morning, police said.

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The accident occurred around 9am when the car travelling from Bulandshahr towards Mohanlalganj, went out of control and crashed near the underpass, according to a police statement.

“The four occupants were rushed to a hospital by the police. Doctors declared Savitri Devi, 48, mother of sub-inspector Sonu Nigam, and his uncle Sher Singh, 55, dead during treatment,” said SHO Kakori Nawab Ahmed.

“Nigam, 28, who is posted at Nahtaur police station in Bijnor district, and another occupant, Sandeep Bhati, 28, suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment,” the SHO added.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities are underway. The damaged vehicle was being removed from the road and traffic movement remained normal, police added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also recovered a suitcase, some clothes, mobile phones and around ₹3.5 lakh in cash from inside the car, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also recovered a suitcase, some clothes, mobile phones and around ₹3.5 lakh in cash from inside the car, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Scooter rider dies after collision with car on Nishatganj flyover

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 30-year-old man died after his scooter collided with a car on the Nishatganj flyover in Mahanagar late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

“The accident took place around 12.30am in front of the police outpost on the flyover,” read police statement

According to the statement, the scooter rider, identified as Satyaman Singh, was travelling towards Nishatganj from the Gol Market side when his scooter, allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

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The impact left Singh seriously injured and damaged his scooter. He was taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre in a 108 ambulance, where doctors declared him dead, the statement added.

Police identified the deceased as Satyaman Singh, 30, son of Ram Bahadur Singh and a resident of Tikri village in Amethi district, through his cousin.

His body has been kept in the KGMU mortuary and proceedings for post-mortem examination are underway, police said.

Man killed as bike collides with pickup vehicle

A 50-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup vehicle on the service road near Khurdahi Bazaar in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area on Sunday afternoon. Police said Nisaar Ali, a resident of Badi Devariya, was heading towards Kisan Path when the accident occurred around 12.30pm. He was taken to a hospital in Gosainganj, where doctors declared him dead. The pickup has been seized and its driver is being traced.

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