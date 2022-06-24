Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting

Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari’s residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh.

The major projects that got a push include construction of the Braj Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg with dedicated path covered with a grass carpet for barefooted pilgrims, light rail project between Mathura and Vrindavan, development of waterways between Vrindavan and Gokul, running of battery operated mini-buses, construction of roads, bridges, auditoriums and setting up of world class convention centres.

“The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.

Minister for railways Ashvini Vaishnav, Union minister for waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy and Uttar Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Jaivir Singh were present at the meeting convened at the chief minister’s instance in Delhi.

“This is for the first time that four Union ministers met at one place at the chief minister’s instance to bring about development in one important district of Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior officer.

The move is expected to expedite the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides development of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor and beginning of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP government has initiated a number of projects for Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.

The state government has set up Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, along with Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad Parishad vice-chairman Shailja Kant Mishra, made presentations about the various projects at the meeting.

Now, the detailed project reports (DPRs) will be prepared for development of Braj Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, Mathura-Vrindavan and Govardhan by-pass projects.

About the Mathura-Vrindavan rail project, Vashnav said a Gati Shakti unit has been set up at divisional railway manager’s office at Agra and the unit will soon begin work on preparing a detailed project report for Mathura-Vrindavan light rail project to come up at estimated cost of ₹1000 crore. This will ensure that the pilgrims are able to travel between Mathura and Vrindavan without facing traffic jams. The Agra DRM will be the nodal officer for the light rail project.

A waterways project will also be developed Vrindavan and Gokul to run water taxis for the pilgrims. The chief minister said the Union ministry for waterways should work out an integrated DPR for Vrindavan-Gokul waterways. A proposal for running mini electric buses within Vrindavan was also discussed.

The Union minister for tourism agreed to work on the project.

The railway ministry has assured the development of the unusable Curzon Bridge in Prayagraj as Heritage Gallery keeping in view the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram used the occasion to make a request for allocation of funds for setting up of a cultural centre at Lucknow under the Tagore Cultural Centre scheme.

Meshram also said world class convention centres should be developed at Ayodhya, Mathura, besides Lucknow and Kushinagar museums should be beautified under the museum grants scheme.

