4 villages cut off in Kanpur Dehat; Ganga flooded

Four villages near Katri remained cut off from the rest of Kanpur Dehat even as floodwater submerged Unnao’s Shuklagunj under the impact of a swollen Ganga, on Friday.

The river, which had only recently begun receding, was getting floodwater from upstream, because of which it went past the danger mark in Kanpur. (HT)

Meanwhile, authorities were said to be working to rescue 40 families trapped in the four marooned villages.

Many localities in Shuklagunj found themselves under water as people were seen using boats to commute. In Chandipurwa, village head Preeti Nishad reportedly was taking the help of an earthmover to shield the village with mud and prevent the floodwater from entering.

She said locals had been asked to move to higher grounds.

The biggest worry, according to irrigation department, was 3.05 lakh cusecs of water from Narora would be reaching Kanpur by Saturday and push the water level by at least 80 cm. Another 2.10 lakh cusecs from Haridwar would reach Kanpur in another four days.

“If water from tributaries such as Noon, Kali and Ram Ganga is added, then the total amount of water that the Ganga, here, would get on August 19 would be 4.25 lakh cusecs,” said an official of the irrigation department.

