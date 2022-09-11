Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night.

The action was taken after the brother of the survivor lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the five with Mohammadi kotwali police. Giving this information, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told media persons that the 15-year-old survivor had been sent to a Lucknow hospital where she was stable after undergoing a medical examination.

“Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” the ASP told HT.

Singh said, “A case under section 376DA of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for gangrape on a female under 16 years of age) and sections 5(G) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been lodged against the five accused who had been taken into custody for interrogation,” Mohammadi kotwali police in charge Ambar Singh told HT.

In the FIR, the survivor’s brother alleged that her sister was going to serve food to her grandmother who lived some distance away from their home on Saturday night when the five youths of the village overpowered and dragged her to a sugarcane field where they allegedly outraged her modesty. Meanwhile, the mother and sister of the girl also reached the field while searching for her following which the miscreants fled the scene.

